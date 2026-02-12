Sharife Cooper News: Plays well off bench

Cooper finished Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes.

Cooper continues to see opportunities on a Washington team that has been hammered by injuries. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per contest.