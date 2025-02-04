Sidy Cissoko Injury: Off injury report for Wednesday

Cissoko (recently traded) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

The 20-year-old swingman was acquired by the Kings on Sunday in a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio and Zach LaVine (personal) to Sacramento. LaVine and Cissoko are both off the injury report and should be available to make their debuts for the Kings on Wednesday. The second-year pro received the majority of his playing time with the Spurs in the G League and is unlikely to play significant minutes with the Kings.