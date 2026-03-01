Sidy Cissoko Injury: Questionable Sunday
Cissoko (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Cissoko is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set after recording zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one assist over seven minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets. If the 21-year-old forward joins Deni Avdija (back) and Robert Williams (knee) on the sidelines, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Vit Krejci would be candidates to see increased minutes.
