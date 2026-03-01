Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 10:23am

Cissoko (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Cissoko is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of this back-to-back set after recording zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one assist over seven minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets. If the 21-year-old forward joins Deni Avdija (back) and Robert Williams (knee) on the sidelines, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Vit Krejci would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
