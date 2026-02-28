Sidy Cissoko Injury: Under the weather
Cissoko (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Cissoko is in danger of missing his second game in February while battling through an illness. The third-year pro is averaging 21.8 minutes per game this season, and those minutes would likely be absorbed by Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray if Cissoko is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 721 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 752 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3159 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 2496 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 2397 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More