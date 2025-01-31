Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Available against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Cissoko (concussion) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to a concussion, Cissoko will return to the floor Friday for the Spurs. The former second-round pick has played in 16 games for San Antonio this season and has made little impact in 3.2 minutes per game, averaging 1.4 points per contest, which means he doesn't have much fantasy value whatsoever.

Sidy Cissoko
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now