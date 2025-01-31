Sidy Cissoko News: Available against Milwaukee

Cissoko (concussion) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to a concussion, Cissoko will return to the floor Friday for the Spurs. The former second-round pick has played in 16 games for San Antonio this season and has made little impact in 3.2 minutes per game, averaging 1.4 points per contest, which means he doesn't have much fantasy value whatsoever.