Sidy Cissoko News: Dealt to Sacramento

Cissoko was traded to the Kings in a multi-team deal Sunday surrounding De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine (personal), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In a three-team trade involving Chicago, Sacramento and San Antonio, the Kings will get Cissoko, Zach LaVine (personal), three first-round picks and three second-round picks, the Spurs will receive Jordan McLaughlin and De'Aaron Fox, and the Bulls will get back Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio. Cissoko has bounced between the Spurs and their G League affiliate this season, appearing in just 17 games for 3.2 minutes per contest for the parent squad. The second-year pro faces an uphill battle to any playing time with his new team.