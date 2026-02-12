Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Drawing start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 6:11am

Cissoko will startin Thursday's game against Utah.

Cissoko will receive an opportunity to run with the starters Thursday after being a healthy inactive for Wednesday's loss to to the Timberwolves. The 21-year-old contributed across the board in his most recent start against the Grizzlies this past Saturday, when he finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. With Cissoko set to be active for his 50th game of the season Thursday, he'll be ineligible to suit up for the Trail Blazers for the remainder of the campaign unless Portland upgrades him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
81 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
82 days ago