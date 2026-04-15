Sidy Cissoko News: Drops out of rotation Tuesday

Cissoko (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-110 win over the Suns in the Play-In Tournament.

With Jerami Grant (calf) returning to action Tuesday and playing 19 minutes following a seven-game absence to close out the regular season, Cissoko was squeezed out of Portland's 10-man rotation. Cissoko had already held a peripheral role on the second unit at the tail end of the regular season, appearing in each of the final 16 games but averaging just 12.0 minutes during that stretch. Unless Portland loses another key player to an injury, Cissoko is unlikely to see anything more than garbage-time run during Portland's upcoming first-round series versus San Antonio.