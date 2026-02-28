Sidy Cissoko News: Good to go Saturday
Cissoko (illness) will play Saturday against the Hornets.
Cissoko will shake off a questionable tag for this contest. Over his last four games, he's averaging 16.2 minutes per contest with 2.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
