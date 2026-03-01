Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Cissoko (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Cissoko has been dealing with an illness of late, but he will continue to suit up despite the ailment. It should be noted that Cissoko was limited to just seven minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets despite averaging 21.6 minutes per game this season, likely a result of the illness.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
