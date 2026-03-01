Sidy Cissoko News: Good to go Sunday
Cissoko (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Cissoko has been dealing with an illness of late, but he will continue to suit up despite the ailment. It should be noted that Cissoko was limited to just seven minutes during Saturday's loss to the Hornets despite averaging 21.6 minutes per game this season, likely a result of the illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 722 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 753 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3160 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 2497 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 2398 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More