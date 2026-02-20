Sidy Cissoko News: Headed to bench
Cissoko will come off the bench for Friday's game versus the Nuggets.
Deni Avdija (back) is set to return after a one-game absence, so Cissoko will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Cissoko has posted averages of 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
