Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Cissoko will come off the bench for Friday's game versus the Nuggets.

Deni Avdija (back) is set to return after a one-game absence, so Cissoko will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Cissoko has posted averages of 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
88 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
89 days ago