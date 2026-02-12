Sidy Cissoko News: Inactive for Wednesday's loss

Cissoko (two-way) was a healthy inactive Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cissoko has been a mainstay in the Portland rotation throughout the season, but because he's been active for 49 games this season, he's eligible to suit up just one more time this season while he remains signed to a two-way contract. Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland posits that Portland likely opted to keep Cissoko inactive Wednesday in order to use his final game of eligibility in its matchup with the Jazz on Thursday, when players such as Deni Avdija, Robert Williams and Scoot Henderson could be candidates to rest in the second leg of a back-to-back set. After Thursday's game, the Trail Blazers would then likely upgrade Cissoko to a standard contract to ensure he's available to play following the All-Star break.