Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Inactive for Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:52am

Cissoko (two-way) was a healthy inactive Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cissoko has been a mainstay in the Portland rotation throughout the season, but because he's been active for 49 games this season, he's eligible to suit up just one more time this season while he remains signed to a two-way contract. Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland posits that Portland likely opted to keep Cissoko inactive Wednesday in order to use his final game of eligibility in its matchup with the Jazz on Thursday, when players such as Deni Avdija, Robert Williams and Scoot Henderson could be candidates to rest in the second leg of a back-to-back set. After Thursday's game, the Trail Blazers would then likely upgrade Cissoko to a standard contract to ensure he's available to play following the All-Star break.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
80 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
81 days ago