Sidy Cissoko News: Inks two-way deal with Portland

Cissoko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Cissoko was recently traded to the Kings in the blockbuster deal involving De'Aaron Fox landing with the Spurs. The 20-year-old was then rerouted to the Wizards and waived. He'll now join the Trail Blazers on a two-way deal. He averaged 1.3 points in 3.2 minutes in 17 games for San Antonio.