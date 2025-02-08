Fantasy Basketball
Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Inks two-way deal with Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Cissoko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Cissoko was recently traded to the Kings in the blockbuster deal involving De'Aaron Fox landing with the Spurs. The 20-year-old was then rerouted to the Wizards and waived. He'll now join the Trail Blazers on a two-way deal. He averaged 1.3 points in 3.2 minutes in 17 games for San Antonio.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
