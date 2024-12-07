Sidy Cissoko News: Rare appearance in loss

Cissoko provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds in four minutes during Friday's 140-113 loss to the Kings.

Cissoko suited up for just the third time in the past nine games, continuing what has been an underwhelming campaign to this point. All of his playing time has come in the final quarter of games, typically utilized during garbage time. Based on what we have seen, there is no reason to think Cissoko will be moving up in the rotation any time soon.