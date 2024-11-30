Sidy Cissoko News: Recalled by Spurs

Cissoko was recalled by the Spurs on Saturday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Cissoko is fresh off a 20-point performance across 29 minutes in Austin's 114-104 win over the Texas Legends on Friday night. He has averaged just 2.9 minutes across eight NBA appearances this season, so he is not expected to have much of an impact on the Spurs' wing. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old Frenchman will be available for Sunday's game in Sacramento.