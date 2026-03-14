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Sidy Cissoko News: Rejoins rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cissoko tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 124-114 win over the Jazz.

Cissoko saw a streak of 10 consecutive appearances come to an end when he went unused off the bench in the Trail Blazers' two-point loss to the Hornets on Tuesday, but he was able to reclaim a spot in the rotation Friday while Robert Williams (knee) sat out. Cissoko fared well during his time on the court, but he may nonetheless find himself back outside of the rotation Sunday in Philadelphia if Williams is cleared to play.

Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers
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