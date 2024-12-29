Sidy Cissoko News: Scores 30 points in G League
Cissoko posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Making only his fourth G League appearance of the season and first since Dec. 7, the veteran exploded for a season- and game-high 30 points off the bench. Cissoko is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from deep for the Austin Spurs.
