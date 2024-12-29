Fantasy Basketball
Sidy Cissoko headshot

Sidy Cissoko News: Scores 30 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Cissoko posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Making only his fourth G League appearance of the season and first since Dec. 7, the veteran exploded for a season- and game-high 30 points off the bench. Cissoko is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from deep for the Austin Spurs.

Sidy Cissoko
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
