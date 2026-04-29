Sidy Cissoko News: Sees 20 minutes in loss
Cissoko produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Cissoko began the season on a two-way contract before earning a two-year standard deal with the Trail Blazers. He appeared in 75 regular-season contests, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 781 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7112 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 24156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sidy Cissoko See More