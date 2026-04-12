Simone Fontecchio Injury: Downgrades to questionable
Fontecchio (ankle) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Fontecchio is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to being available for Sunday's regular-season finale. If he's unable to play, then Myron Gardner, Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson would each be in line to see a bump in their minutes.
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