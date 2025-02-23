Simone Fontecchio Injury: Exits early Sunday

Fontecchio will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a right hand injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fontecchio exited the game in the second quarter and will not be able to return due to a right hand injury. He finishes the contest with two points (1-3 FG), one rebound and an assist in five minutes of play. Ron Holland and Lindy Waters could see increased playing time off the bench if Fontecchio is forced to miss any games.