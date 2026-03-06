Simone Fontecchio Injury: Out for Friday's matchup

Fontecchio (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Fontecchio will miss a second straight game after sustaining a left groin strain during Tuesday's win over the Nets. The Heat wing rotation is currently depleted with Norman Powell (groin) also sidelined and Nikola Jovic (back) listed as questionable, which should lead to expanded roles for Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware. Fontecchio's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Pistons.