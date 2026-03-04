Simone Fontecchio Injury: Out with groin issue
Fontecchio has a left groin strain and will not play Thursday against the Nets.
This is a new issue for Fontecchio for the front end of this back-to-back set. With this news, the Heat could rely more on Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide30 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide37 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2439 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 7117 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Southeast Division NBA Preview: Magic, Heat, Hawks Aim for 2025-26 Dominance208 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More