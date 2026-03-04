Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Out with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:22pm

Fontecchio has a left groin strain and will not play Thursday against the Nets.

This is a new issue for Fontecchio for the front end of this back-to-back set. With this news, the Heat could rely more on Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
