Simone Fontecchio Injury: Probable against Denver

Fontecchio (finger) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

After missing the last two games for the Pistons, Fontecchio appears to be on track to return to the floor for Detroit in Friday's game against Denver. The 28-year-old forward is averaging a career-low 6.1 points to go along with 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 38.1 percent from the field.