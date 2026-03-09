Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 1:31pm

Fontecchio is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a right groin strain.

The sharpshooter is expected to be available off the bench after missing Miami's last three contests, but he's not guaranteed to play a meaningful role. Before getting injured, Fontecchio had logged at least 20 minutes in just one his prior five appearances.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
35 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
44 days ago