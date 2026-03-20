Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Fontecchio (back) is questionable for Saturday's game versus Houston.

With Andrew Wiggins (toe) ruled out, Fontecchio would likely be squandering an opportunity to start if he's unable to play. Kel'el Ware could be in line for an expanded role at power forward Saturday.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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