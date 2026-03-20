Simone Fontecchio Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Fontecchio (back) is questionable for Saturday's game versus Houston.
With Andrew Wiggins (toe) ruled out, Fontecchio would likely be squandering an opportunity to start if he's unable to play. Kel'el Ware could be in line for an expanded role at power forward Saturday.
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