Simone Fontecchio Injury: Ruled out Monday
Fontecchio (finger) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
After dislocating his right finger in Sunday's win over the Hawks, Fontecchio will need to miss at least one game due to the injury. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Celtics. Fontecchio's absence should allow Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now