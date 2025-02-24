Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 3:31pm

Fontecchio (finger) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

After dislocating his right finger in Sunday's win over the Hawks, Fontecchio will need to miss at least one game due to the injury. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Celtics. Fontecchio's absence should allow Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.

