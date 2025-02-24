Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio Injury: Uncertain to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:22am

Fontecchio is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a right finger dislocation.

Fontecchio was unable to return to Sunday's 148-143 win over the Hawks after suffering what the Pistons labeled as a right hand injury in the second quarter. He was diagnosed with a dislocated finger following the contest, and if the issue provides any complications with his shooting or passing, Fontecchio could miss his first game since Jan. 4. If Fontecchio ends up sitting Monday, the Pistons could open up a spot in the rotation for Lindy Waters or Marcus Sasser.

