Simone Fontecchio Injury: Won't play Sunday
Fontecchio (groin) will not play Sunday against Detroit.
Fontecchio will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday and remains without a timetable to return. The Heat will likely continue to lean more on Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson in the meantime.
