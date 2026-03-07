Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Fontecchio (groin) will not play Sunday against Detroit.

Fontecchio will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday and remains without a timetable to return. The Heat will likely continue to lean more on Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson in the meantime.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
