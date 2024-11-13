Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 11:53am

Fontecchio will not play Wednesday against the Bucks due to a left toe sprain.

Fontecchio will miss his first game of the campaign Wednesday, but it's unclear how severe this issue is. He's averaging 19.1 minutes per contest, so his absence will possibly open things up a bit for Ron Holland and Malik Beasley, especially with Jaden Ivey (toe) and Tim Hardaway (head) also sidelined.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now