Simone Fontecchio News: Available for Tuesday
Fontecchio (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.
After sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale due to left ankle soreness, Fontecchio is ready to suit back up Tuesday. Unless Pelle Larsson (leg) winds up being unavailable, Fontecchio might not see a meaningful role in the frontcourt.
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