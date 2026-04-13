Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Available for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Fontecchio (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.

After sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale due to left ankle soreness, Fontecchio is ready to suit back up Tuesday. Unless Pelle Larsson (leg) winds up being unavailable, Fontecchio might not see a meaningful role in the frontcourt.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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