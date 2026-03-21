Simone Fontecchio News: Available to play Saturday
Fontecchio (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Fontecchio popped up on the injury report due to a back issue, but the fourth-year pro has been cleared to play in Saturday's game. He'll likely start against Houston due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (toe).
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