Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Fontecchio (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Fontecchio popped up on the injury report due to a back issue, but the fourth-year pro has been cleared to play in Saturday's game. He'll likely start against Houston due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (toe).

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
47 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
56 days ago