Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Fontecchio won't start in Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Fontecchio got the start in Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards, finishing with eight points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes. However, with Tyler Herro (personal) back in the lineup, Fontecchio will head back to the bench.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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