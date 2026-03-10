Simone Fontecchio News: Cleared to play
Fontecchio (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Following a three-game absence, Fontecchio will be back in action Tuesday. With Kel'el Ware (shoulder) sitting out, Fontecchio may absorb a few extra minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 64 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide36 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide43 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2445 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simone Fontecchio See More