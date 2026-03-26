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Simone Fontecchio News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 5:10pm

Fontecchio (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 120-103 win over the Cavaliers.

When Andrew Wiggins returned to action Monday following an eight-game absence, Fontecchio saw his playing time drop steadily, as he was limited to six minutes of garbage time run in the Heat's 25-point loss to the Spurs. With Wednesday's contest proving to be more competitive, Fontecchio fell out of the rotation entirely while head coach Erik Spoelstra used nine players. A nine-man rotation could be the norm for Miami moving forward, though Fontecchio could resurface on the second unit in Friday's rematch with the Cavaliers if Jaime Jaquez (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up sitting out.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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