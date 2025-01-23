Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Efficient off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Fontecchio registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Hawks.

Fontecchio recorded double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 8 during Wednesday's win. The 28-year-old forward has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field across his last 10 outings.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons
