Simone Fontecchio News: Efficient off bench

Fontecchio registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Hawks.

Fontecchio recorded double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 8 during Wednesday's win. The 28-year-old forward has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field across his last 10 outings.