Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Garbage-time run in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Fontecchio racked up 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 win over the Nets.

With the Heat fairly healthy, Fontecchio is falling out of favor with head coach Erik Spoelstra. The 20 minutes were Fontecchio's first time in double digits since Feb. 11, and the enhanced workload likely had more to do with the blowout nature of Tuesday's contest.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
