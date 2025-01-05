Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Good to go for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:44pm

Fontecchio (personal) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Portland.

Fontecchio will return to game action after missing the club's last three outings due to a personal matter. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. Fontecchio could be in for a slight bump in minutes due to Jaden Ivey (lower leg) being sidelined for an extended period.

