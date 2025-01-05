Simone Fontecchio News: Good to go for Monday
Fontecchio (personal) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Portland.
Fontecchio will return to game action after missing the club's last three outings due to a personal matter. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. Fontecchio could be in for a slight bump in minutes due to Jaden Ivey (lower leg) being sidelined for an extended period.
