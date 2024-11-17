Simone Fontecchio News: Good to go Sunday

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Fontecchio (toe) will play in Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After a two-game absence, the forward will make his return to game action with Tim Hardaway (head) questionable and Ausar Thompson (illness/conditioning) out. Fontecchio has appeared in 12 regular-season games, during which he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 19.1 minutes per game.