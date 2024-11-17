Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio News: Good to go Sunday

Published on November 17, 2024

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Fontecchio (toe) will play in Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After a two-game absence, the forward will make his return to game action with Tim Hardaway (head) questionable and Ausar Thompson (illness/conditioning) out. Fontecchio has appeared in 12 regular-season games, during which he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 19.1 minutes per game.

