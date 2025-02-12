Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Grabs 10 boards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Fontecchio logged eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 win over Chicago.

Fontecchio tallied double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season, taking advantage of a Bulls team that failed to show up. The Pistons took control early and were never troubled, allowing their second and third units to play meaningful minutes. Fontecchio typically plays minutes in the mid-teens, limiting his overall upside.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now