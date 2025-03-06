Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio News: Just two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Fontecchio chipped in two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Clippers.

Fontecchio continues to play limited minutes off the bench, scoring no more than two points for the fourth time in the past six games. With the Pistons taking some massive steps forward this season, Fontecchio has struggled to keep up. At this point, he is nothing more than a secondary scoring option who struggles for consistency.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons
