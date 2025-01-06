Simone Fontecchio News: Leads bench in return to court

Fontecchio had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 118-115 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Fontecchio returned Monday after missing the last three outings due to a personal matter, lifting the bench in scoring and on the boards in a bench-leading minute total. Fontecchio has reached double figures in scoring in 10 outings this season, adding five or more boards in two in two of those contests. He has recorded at least five rebounds on five occasions with Monday marking his first such outing since last doing so Nov. 30.