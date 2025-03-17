Simone Fontecchio News: Leads second unit in points Monday

Fontecchio closed Monday's 127-81 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (9-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes.

Fontecchio logged a season-high 23 points in an extremely efficient performance, marking his first 20-plus-point outing on the season. Additionally, the 29-year-old led the second unit in points, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (24 points). Fontecchio has seen a decrease in playing time of late, and he has recorded only five outings with at least 20 minutes since Dec. 28. Moreover, he has reached the 20-minute mark just two times since Jan. 11.