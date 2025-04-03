Fantasy Basketball
Simone Fontecchio headshot

Simone Fontecchio News: Limited impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 10:26am

Fontecchio ended Wednesday's 119-103 loss to Oklahoma City with six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one block across 12 minutes.

Fontecchio logged just 12 minutes and made only one field goal, with most of his points coming from the free-throw line in Wednesday's loss. The 29-year-old went off for 23 points in New Orleans on March 17 but has had a minimal impact since. Over his past seven games, Fontecchio has averaged 4.0 points on 32.3 percent shooting in 16.6 minutes per game. Even with Cade Cunningham (calf), Tobias Harris (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (suspension) unavailable recently, Fontecchio has failed to make an impact.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
