Simone Fontecchio News: Limited to six minutes

Fontecchio racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in six minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.

Fontecchio was used sparingly as the Heat were knocked out of the postseason. Across 70 regular-season games, Fontecchio played a relatively minor role with 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 16.7 minutes per contest.