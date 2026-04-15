Simone Fontecchio News: Limited to six minutes
Fontecchio racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in six minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.
Fontecchio was used sparingly as the Heat were knocked out of the postseason. Across 70 regular-season games, Fontecchio played a relatively minor role with 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 16.7 minutes per contest.
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