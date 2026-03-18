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Simone Fontecchio News: Notches 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:18pm

Fontecchio had 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 loss to the Hornets.

The Heat were a little shorthanded Tuesday, allowing Fontecchio to see an expanded role. It's worth noting, however, that Keshad Johnson made a really strong impression on the coaching staff, and he could be a threat to Fontecchio's minutes going forward.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
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