Simone Fontecchio News: Notches 10 points in loss

Fontecchio had 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 loss to the Hornets.

The Heat were a little shorthanded Tuesday, allowing Fontecchio to see an expanded role. It's worth noting, however, that Keshad Johnson made a really strong impression on the coaching staff, and he could be a threat to Fontecchio's minutes going forward.