Simone Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio News: Provides spark off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Fontecchio logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 win over Chicago.

Fontecchio provided a nice spark off the Pistons bench Sunday, connecting on a pair of threes while finishing as one of seven players with a double-digit point total. Fontecchio reached double figures in scoring for the 11th time this year, doing so for the second time in his last six outings.

Simone Fontecchio
Detroit Pistons

