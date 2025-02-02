Simone Fontecchio News: Provides spark off bench in win
Fontecchio logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 win over Chicago.
Fontecchio provided a nice spark off the Pistons bench Sunday, connecting on a pair of threes while finishing as one of seven players with a double-digit point total. Fontecchio reached double figures in scoring for the 11th time this year, doing so for the second time in his last six outings.
