Simone Fontecchio News: Pulls down eight boards
Fontecchio registered seven points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Fontecchio couldn't get much going offensively, but made up for it by pulling down a season-high eight rebounds. He's had a cold start to the season shooting the ball, both from the field and from beyond the arc. Some positive regression with his percentages is likely coming.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now