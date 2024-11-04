Simone Fontecchio News: Pulls down eight boards

Fontecchio registered seven points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.

Fontecchio couldn't get much going offensively, but made up for it by pulling down a season-high eight rebounds. He's had a cold start to the season shooting the ball, both from the field and from beyond the arc. Some positive regression with his percentages is likely coming.