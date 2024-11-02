Simone Fontecchio News: Scores 12 points off bench

Fontecchio provided 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds over 20 minutes during Friday's 128-98 loss to the Knicks.

Despite coming off the bench Friday, Fontecchio ended up as the Pistons' third-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham (22) and Tobias Harris (13). It was Fontecchio's highest scoring output of the regular season, though he's yet to crack 10 field-goal attempts in a game.