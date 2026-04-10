Simone Fontecchio News: Scores season-high 24 points

Fontecchio totaled 24 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-117 victory over the Wizards.

Fontecchio not only led the way for the Heat in this blowout win over the Wizards, but he also notched a new season-high mark in points -- his previous season-high output was 23 points in a loss to the Magic on Jan. 28. Fontecchio can be a productive player when given enough minutes, and if the Heat decide to rest their starters again Sunday ahead of facing the Hawks, Fontecchio could be in line for another big role. If he retreats to the bench, however, his fantasy upside would be severely limited.