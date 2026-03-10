Simone Fontecchio News: Sharp shooting off bench
Fontecchio closed with 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over Washington.
Fontecchio made his return to the rotation after a three-game absence and took full advantage of the opportunity. Even though he saw an expanded role due to the absences of Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and Norman Powell (groin), as his 22 minutes were the most he's played since Feb. 11, he showed what he can bring to the table as a floor-spacer. As long as Fontecchio can drain threes with any consistency, he should find a spot in the rotation, although the inconsistent and limited role doesn't bode well for his fantasy prospects.
